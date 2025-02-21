Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Raises Dividend to $1.01 Per Share

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.

Prologis has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Prologis has a dividend payout ratio of 117.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Prologis to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

NYSE PLD opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.01. Prologis has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $135.76.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

