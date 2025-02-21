James Michael May Sells 2,383 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $144.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.13%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

