PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.52-2.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion. PROG also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.100-3.500 EPS.
PROG Stock Performance
NYSE PRG traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $29.53. 110,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. PROG has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.18.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.67 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
