Forte Capital LLC ADV Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $425.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.81. The stock has a market cap of $146.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

