Compass Planning Associates Inc Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Compass Planning Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,123,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 359,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHY stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.