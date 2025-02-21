Q1 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Decreased by Analyst

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.65. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q3 2025 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.99 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

LMT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $436.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $419.70 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.01 and its 200-day moving average is $529.69.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,609 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,587,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,985,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

