Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Trading 7.2% Higher After Strong Earnings

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $157.87 and last traded at $157.95. 272,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 669,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.34.
The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on OLED. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.
Institutional Trading of Universal Display
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Universal Display Stock Up 5.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.52 and a 200 day moving average of $173.82.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
