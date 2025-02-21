Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $436.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

