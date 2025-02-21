Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 18,496 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,496 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $19,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $2,109,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 88,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $138.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $140.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.86 and a 200-day moving average of $109.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.