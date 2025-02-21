Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after buying an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,070,000 after buying an additional 944,876 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after buying an additional 654,207 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,415,000 after buying an additional 575,865 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.