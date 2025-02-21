Value Stocks To Watch Today – February 19th

Invesco QQQ, Intel, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, Jet.AI, Bank of America, iShares Bitcoin Trust, and Occidental Petroleum are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that are typically priced lower relative to their fundamental attributes, such as earnings, dividends, and book value, when compared to other companies in the same industry. Investors seeking value stocks aim to purchase these undervalued stocks with the expectation that their true intrinsic value will be recognized and their prices will increase over time. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $540.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,019,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,955,572. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $523.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.53.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.02. 122,325,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,136,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Intel has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.08.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.89. 26,181,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,048,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average is $76.19. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $93.79.

Jet.AI (JTAI)

Jet.AI Inc. primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

Jet.AI stock traded up $7.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. 128,916,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,183,652. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. Jet.AI has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.07.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.98. 27,806,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,293,684. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.23. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $352.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.67. 21,399,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,934,961. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

NYSE:OXY traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,203,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,383,907. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $71.18.

