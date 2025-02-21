FY2025 EPS Estimates for AXSM Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.88). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.26) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.47.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $129.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.46. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $134.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,767,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 525.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,492,000 after buying an additional 451,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,100,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,388,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after purchasing an additional 342,064 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $22,671,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,529,450.09. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

