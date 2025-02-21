Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 217.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.0% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,840.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $81.88 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.83.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $188,623.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. This represents a 11.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,120 shares of company stock worth $40,127,472. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

