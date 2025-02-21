QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,964 shares of company stock valued at $7,583,661. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

QCOM stock opened at $173.70 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $148.90 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

