Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,840 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 607.1% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $385.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. Accenture's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Accenture from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Angie Y. Park sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.38, for a total value of $242,750.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,892.12. The trade was a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.47, for a total value of $340,645.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,913.48. This trade represents a 14.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,190. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

