FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 22,463 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.