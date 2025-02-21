General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC

Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 1.1% of Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $337.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $345.00) on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,224. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock opened at $246.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $239.87 and a 1 year high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

