Lakeside Advisors INC. Has $404,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lakeside Advisors INC. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 556.3% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,103 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $561.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.60 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $550.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

