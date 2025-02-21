920 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Timonier Family Office LTD.

Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after buying an additional 1,229,688 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares in the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,429,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,097.0% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 63,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,053,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
VGT opened at $641.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $629.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $602.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
Featured Stories
