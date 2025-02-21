Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 307 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 420.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $54.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66. The company has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $58.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.29%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

