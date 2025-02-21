Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

NYSE ECC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.81. 250,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.75. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $10.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.08%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is presently 210.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

