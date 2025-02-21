CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $31,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $436.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $383.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.39. The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of 855.19, a P/E/G ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.73.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,565 shares of company stock valued at $51,038,529. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

