ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Cut to $133.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s current price.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ESAB from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded ESAB from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE ESAB traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $119.03. The stock had a trading volume of 26,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,995. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. ESAB has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.92.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESAB will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,538,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,118,000 after buying an additional 225,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,202,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,176,000 after acquiring an additional 302,453 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ESAB by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,196,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,512,000 after purchasing an additional 127,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ESAB by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,097,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,589,000 after acquiring an additional 318,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

