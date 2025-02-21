Fairway Financial LLC Buys Shares of 64,683 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fairway Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 64,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Fairway Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 59,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 18,662 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 42,854 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 159,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

