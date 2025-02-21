BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $41.72 and last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 70230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $344.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Quarry LP raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 764.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 142.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $867.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.11.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.