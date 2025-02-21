Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 12,123 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. DZ Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

