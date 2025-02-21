RW Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RW Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. RW Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,813,061,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,389 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $613.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $495.94 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $601.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $584.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

