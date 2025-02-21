Best Casino Stocks Worth Watching – February 18th

DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, PENN Entertainment, Churchill Downs, and Chefs’ Warehouse are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies that own and operate casinos, resorts, and other gambling-related businesses. Investors may buy these stocks to gain exposure to the gaming industry and potentially profit from the financial performance and growth of these companies. The value of casino stocks can be influenced by factors such as economic conditions, regulatory changes, and consumer spending habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 20,441,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,781,917. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

FLUT stock traded down $4.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,256,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,406. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $174.03 and a 1-year high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.07.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,185,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,731. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,062,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,659. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. 4,849,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.09. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $23.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $121.58. 826,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.40 and a 200 day moving average of $134.99. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $111.10 and a twelve month high of $150.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 2.29. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $66.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02.

