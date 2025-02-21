Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 244 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 2.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 888.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 12,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,714,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,312.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $947.49 and a 52-week high of $1,350.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,253.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,200.38.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.17, for a total transaction of $326,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 971 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,001.07. The trade was a 20.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $364,375. The trade was a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,368 shares of company stock worth $1,757,952 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

