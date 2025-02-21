Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Holdings Cut by O Neil Global Advisors Inc.

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 501,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,542 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 11.1% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $37,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $1,997,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,128,019.74. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $650,740.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,454,469.88. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,680,992 shares of company stock valued at $473,395,877. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.84. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The firm has a market cap of $242.09 billion, a PE ratio of 559.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.81.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

