Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $265.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.23 and its 200-day moving average is $258.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.77 and a 1 year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.30.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

