eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $11.34, but opened at $11.98. eXp World shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 269,473 shares changing hands.
The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion.
Insider Transactions at eXp World
In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,928,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,010,968. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 411,511 shares of company stock worth $5,086,061 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World
eXp World Stock Down 7.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than eXp World
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Gold’s Ascent: Can Miners and ETFs Take Investors to $3,000?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Medtronic’s Expansion Gains Momentum—Time for a Market Shift?
Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.