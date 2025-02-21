Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.58, but opened at $21.50. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 807,056 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.75% and a negative return on equity of 537.74%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.38 million.

TVTX has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.77.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $104,463.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,564.56. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,000.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,723.56. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,425 shares of company stock worth $4,674,259. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 31,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 30.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 720,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

