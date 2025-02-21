indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.79. indie Semiconductor shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 1,497,931 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INDI shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 18,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $75,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,860 shares in the company, valued at $118,326. This represents a 38.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,351 shares in the company, valued at $79,092.81. This trade represents a 73.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,593 shares of company stock valued at $330,291. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,347,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 427,928 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 120,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 276,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,102,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after acquiring an additional 161,132 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 330.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 197,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $723.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.41.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Stories

