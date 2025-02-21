Suncoast Equity Management Purchases 952 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cintas by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 778,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,357,000 after buying an additional 529,005 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 137.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $205.93 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

