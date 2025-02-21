JMG Financial Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 115.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,415,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366,897 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.8% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $81,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.
About Schwab International Equity ETF
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab International Equity ETF
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.