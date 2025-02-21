Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Raised by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 526,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $111,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 147,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $230.63 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.17 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

