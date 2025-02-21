Suncoast Equity Management Sells 447 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Suncoast Equity Management cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 1.8% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in McKesson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,175,000 after acquiring an additional 138,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 438,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,873,000 after buying an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in McKesson by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,048,000 after buying an additional 425,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McKesson by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after buying an additional 162,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,820,952.50. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,307 shares of company stock worth $6,177,790 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $603.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.