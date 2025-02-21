Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded to Market Perform Rating by William Blair

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Finviz reports.

BAH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Shares of BAH opened at $113.54 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $110.57 and a one year high of $190.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

