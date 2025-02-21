Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $114.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.01 billion, a PE ratio of 115.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.50 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

