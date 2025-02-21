FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,262.5% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,296,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,380,000 after buying an additional 1,284,715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,789,000 after buying an additional 523,400 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,883.2% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after buying an additional 357,307 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 643.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC now owns 286,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after buying an additional 247,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,559,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,017,000 after buying an additional 226,943 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS opened at $119.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.09. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

