Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 654,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 455% from the average session volume of 117,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$7.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

