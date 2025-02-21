Bray Capital Advisors Has $144,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $268,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $270.87 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $250.07 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.38 and a 200-day moving average of $271.70.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

