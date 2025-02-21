Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Blue Owl Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 96.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OBDC. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

