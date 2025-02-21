Bray Capital Advisors Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.03. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $93.08.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

