Covey Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.8% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

