Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,896,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $393,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 18,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,034.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $974.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $928.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

