Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35, Zacks reports. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $815.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of PAAS stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $24.72. 286,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

