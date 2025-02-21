Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Grows Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $208.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.77. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.90%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

