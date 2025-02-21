Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. Grab updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Grab Stock Performance
NASDAQ GRAB traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $5.08. 13,978,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,035,766. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on GRAB. Barclays upped their price objective on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.62.
About Grab
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grab
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Gold’s Ascent: Can Miners and ETFs Take Investors to $3,000?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Medtronic’s Expansion Gains Momentum—Time for a Market Shift?
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.