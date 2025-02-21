Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. Grab updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRAB traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $5.08. 13,978,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,035,766. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. Grab has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Grab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRAB. Barclays upped their price objective on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.62.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.